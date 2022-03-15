FENDER UNVEILS PLAYER PLUS METEORA® GUITAR MODELS, DESIGNED FOR HIGH PERFORMANCE, SONIC ENTHUSIASTS

Japanese Breakfast, Teezo Touchdown, Ghostemane, Portugal. The Man Usher In The Next Generation Meteora®, Delivering Super Massive Sound, Space-Age Colorways and Otherworldly Body Design

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today continues its expansion and industry-defining innovation with the top-selling Player Plus series, launching the Player Plus Meteora® HH guitar and Player Plus Active Meteora® Bass. First introduced as a limited run in 2018, the Meteora is the latest model in Fender's 75 year-long track record of creating visually stunning and amazingly playable guitars. The futuristic Meteora now joins iconic models such as the Stratocaster® and Telecaster® in the Player Plus lineup.

The Meteora is the latest addition to the Player Plus Series, an extension of the Player Series, which is one of the most-searched series of electrics globally and one of the best-selling lines in Fender history. Adopted by a wide-range of players, the series has since become the industry-standard for accessible guitars. The unveiling of the Meteora exemplifies Fender's evolutionary innovation and ethos of honoring its celebrated past while looking to the future. The legacy of Fender instruments mirrors the course of the collective legacy of the artists who play them. A completely new shape for a Fender guitar, the legacy of the Meteora has yet to be claimed by an artist, genre or era. The future lies completely in the hands of an inspired new generation of players that evoke extraordinary creativity, energy, vibe and tangible style.

"The release of Player Plus Meteora® marks an uncharted and exciting era for Fender, a legacy undefined," said Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of product, FMIC. "The guitar emulates a fusion of unexpected elements that work in perfect harmony and serves as a paradigm of Fender's ahead-of-the-curve innovation and revered leadership in the industry. With a set of powerful Fireball humbucking pickups, advanced features and new otherworldly finishes, the Player Plus Meteora is the perfect tool to spark creativity in the next generation of guitar players."

Artists taking part in the launch of the Player Plus Meteora® include creators that synonymously reflect a perfect storm of unexpected sonic elements, such as experimental pop band Japanese Breakfast helmed by Michelle Zauner, rapper Teezo Touchdown recognized for his larger-than-life persona and blend of pop punk and trap sounds and "Fed Up" artist Ghostemane known for merging elements of heavy metal, hip-hop and industrial music. Indie rock crooners and Fender gear fanatics Portugal. The Man will support by performing hit tracks on tour like "Feel It Still" while jamming on a Player Plus Meteora. With space-age colorways, an otherworldly body shape and supermassive sound, the Player Plus Meteora HH and Active Meteora Bass start a bold new chapter in the Fender legacy – the next in a long line of iconic designs that will dominate stages for decades to come.

Player Plus Meteora® HH and Player Plus Active Meteora® Bass, expertly crafted in Ensenada, Mexico, are meticulously refined and designed to deliver next-level performance from the studio to stage and beyond. Blending top-notch features of the iconic Telecaster® and Jazzmaster® models, the addition of Player Plus Meteora® HH and Player Plus Active Meteora® Bass offer a modern twist on Fender's classic geometry. The Player Plus Meteora is upgraded with key features that eliminate obstacles to the player, appealing to the high-gain, high-performance artist that possesses an appetite to play even louder and longer.

Top highlights include:

Advanced features showcasing distinctive style, promoting a longer, comfortable playing experience, including:

Modern "C" Neck with Rolled Edges with a discerning moderate depth and softened edges.

12" Radius Fretboard provides a flatter playing surface that allows more aggressive bending without "choking out."

Medium Jumbo Frets allow players to fret and bend notes easier, ideal for high speed playing.

Modern Nut Width for intricate and precise picking patterns.

Pristine super-massive sound features to amplify playing experience, including:

Player Plus® "Fireball" Humbucking Pickups™ produce powerful, thick tones with reduced hum.

produce powerful, thick tones with reduced hum. Advanced Switching Options for easy access to a wide array of tonal possibilities.

High-performance Bridges deliver smoother, more precise tremolo action and modern feel in the Player Plus Meteora ® HH and provide improved sustain, stability and intonation in the Player Plus Meteora ® Bass.

Locking Tuners (on Meteora HH only) give players impeccable tuning stability and make string changes seamless.

Active Bass Preamp provides versatility of both passive and active modes and easy-to-use controls giving players a wide range of tonal possibilities.

Gradient Burst Finishes featuring intense vibrant space-age colors emulating '80's nostalgia, the Meteora demands immediate attention. Colorways include Belaire Blue , 3-Color Sunburst, Cosmic Jade, Silverburst, Tequila Sunrise and Opal Spark .

High-resolution artist, lifestyle and product images of the Player Plus Meteora® models can be found HERE; full product descriptions and specifications can also be found HERE. Watch demo videos of the Meteora HH and Active Meteora Bass models in action.

For additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

Player Plus Meteora® HH ($1,049.99 USD, €1149.00 EUR, £999.000 GBP, $2,299.00 AUD, ¥156,750 JPY) Fusing innovative Fender design with player-centric features and exciting new finishes, the Player Plus Meteora® delivers superb playability and unmistakable style. A set of powerful Fireball™ humbucking pickups blend the perfect amount of gain with great string-to-string note clarity. An S-1™ switch activates the coil-split, delivering crystal-clear single-coil tones. The silky satin Modern "C" neck fits your hand like a glove, with smooth rolled edges for supreme comfort. The 12" radius fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets facilitate fluid leads and choke-free bends. Smooth and responsive, the 2-point tremolo provides classic vibrato effects, while the locking tuners provide rock-solid tuning and make string changes quick and easy. With classic Fender style, advanced features and stunning new finishes, the Player Plus Meteora® is the perfect tool to spark creativity and let you stand out from the crowd.

Player Plus Active Meteora® Bass ($1,149.99 USD, €1299.00EUR, £1,149.00 GBP, $2,399.00 AUD, ¥160,600 JPY) Fusing innovative Fender design with player-centric features and exciting new finishes, the Player Plus Active Meteora® Bass delivers superb playability and unmistakable style. Powered by a pair of Fireball Bass Humbucking pickups, the Player Plus Active Meteora® Bass delivers the punch and growl that defines Fender bass tone. A 3- band active EQ provides precise tone-shaping with switchable active/passive operation for ultimate flexibility. The Player Plus Active Meteora® Bass neck is sleek, fast and smooth thanks to its silky satin finish, comfortable rolled edges on a 12" inch radius fingerboard and modern "C" back-shape. A rock-solid HiMass bridge provides sustain resonance and perfect intonation. With classic Fender style, advanced features and stunning new finishes, the Player Plus Active Meteora® Bass is the perfect tool to spark creativity and let you stand out from the crowd.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

