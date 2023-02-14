Feniex Industries Ignites Innovation in Emergency Vehicle Industry with Revolutionizing Device, The Feniex Quantum

Groundbreaking, new-to-industry product streamlines warning light industry efficiency with all-in-one solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feniex Industries, the leading provider of American-made vehicle warning devices, announces the debut of their newest product innovation, Feniex Quantum, available for police, fire and EMS first responders.

Unlike anything that exists in the market today, the streamlined light bar series solves the largest issue in the emergency light vehicle industry - customizability. Every state in the United States and countries around the world have different light and feature configuration requirements, making each order extremely specific. This creates production delays, susceptibility to configuration mistakes across the chain, and limited ability to adjust once it's created. Dealers are unable to stock their supply until after an order is made.

After three years of engineering time and four patents, Feniex Quantum was launched this month with four color capable product series available in four configuration types: Single-Color, Dual-Color, Tri-Color and Quad-Color across a family of six light bars, five light sticks and 20 vehicle specific inner bars. This capability empowers the dealer and the customer to unlock any version type depending on specific customer needs. Now, dealers can stock their shelves in advance of orders, configure the exact light and features the customer needs, and ship off in a fraction of the time it would take.

"This product is equivalent to the iPhone being released in our industry," said founder and CEO Hamza Deyaf. "We're changing the way more than 10 completely different customer segments purchase, stock and use emergency lights. There is nothing like this on the market. No comparison."

Watch the Feniex Summit launch here. To learn more about Feniex, visit their website: www.feniex.com.

About Feniex Industries

Founded by Hamza Deyaf, Feniex Industries provides American-made vehicle warning devices for first responders worldwide and continues to be the fastest-growing business in the vehicle warning market with over 100 employees and 1,000 dealers and distributors in more than 30 countries. Visit www.feniex.com to learn more.

