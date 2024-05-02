|
02.05.2024 17:00:00
Fenix Outdoor: Fenix Outdoor International AG Press release AGM
Fenix ??Outdoors' Annual General Meeting in Solna on May 2, 2024 has been held
The meeting resolved
- to approve the Annual Report for 2023
- the dividend 2023 to SEK 15.0 (15.0) per B-share and SEK 1.5 (1.5) per A-share
- to grant discharge from liability for members of the Board and the Senior Executives
- re-election of the Board; Mats Olsson, Ulf Gustafsson, Sebastian von Wallwitz, Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin and Rolf Schmid
- re-election of Martin Nordin as Chairman of the Board
- re-election of Compensation committee; Ulf Gustafsson and Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin
- re-election of Dr. Philippe Meyer, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for general meetings held in Switzerland) and Lars Sandberg, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for General meetings held in Sweden), until the end of the next Annual General Meeting
- re-election of Ernst & Young Ltd, in Zurich as auditors, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting
- the following compensations:
- Maximum EUR 1,900,000 as total compensation to the Board for the financial year 2025.
- Maximum EUR 3,500,000 as total fixed compensation to Senior Executives for the financial year 2025.
- No total variable compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2023.
- Approval of overdrafted fixed compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2023, 2,525,000 vs previously approved 2,500,000.
For further information contact
Executive Chairman Martin Nordin
+41 797 992758
Attachment
