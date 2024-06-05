Zug, June 5th, 2024

Fenix Outdoor is entering into a partnership with Maloja to operate production in Bulgaria.

Fenix Outdoor is entering into a partnership with the German outdoor brand Maloja to operate apparel production at their existing production facility, Viomoda, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. This is the first step toward establishing apparel production in Europe at Fenix Outdoor.

We see this as a crucial step towards improving our competitiveness through increased production flexibility, faster lead times, and shorter-distance freight to our biggest markets, enabling improved delivery times with lower carbon emissions.

"It’s been a long journey to get to this point, but we are very happy with the outcome. Maloja is exactly the kind of partner we sought when we started investigating our options within own production in Europe. This is the first step towards our long-term strategy of bringing 20 % of our apparel production in-house. Establishing this partnership, with room to grow, is a win-win for all parts, including our customers” – Martin Axelhed, Executive Vice President, Fenix Outdoor.

Fenix Outdoor has the option to acquire up to 49% of Viomoda, the production subsidiary of Maloja.

The transaction is not expected to have any significant financial effect in Fenix Outdoor’s consolidated accounts.

If any further questions, please contact:

Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman, Fenix Outdoor International AG, +41 797 99 27 58

Attachment