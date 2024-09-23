|
23.09.2024 12:45:00
Ferguson Enterprises Inc. ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)
On September 19, 2024, the Company issued restricted stock units to two Non-Employee Directors under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as set out in the table below:
|
Non-Employee Director
|
Number of Restricted Stock Units
|
|
|
|
|
Rekha Agrawal
|
295
|
|
Richard Beckwitt
|
295
|
No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued service to the Company, at the next annual meeting of stockholders.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rekha Agrawal
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 295
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-09-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Richard Beckwitt
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 295
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-09-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923852936/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferguson Enterprises Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
16.09.24
|Ausblick: Ferguson Enterprises legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ferguson Enterprises Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ferguson Enterprises Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKeine Entspannung zum Wochenstart: ATX schließt im Minus -- Deutscher Aktienmarkt beendet Handel höher -- Uneinheitlicher Handelsschluss in Fernost
ATX-Anleger zeigten sich zum Wochenauftakt in schlechter Stimmung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren derweil Gewinne zu sehen. An der Wall Street geht es leicht nach oben. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich zum Wochenstart Uneinigkeit.