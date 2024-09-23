Jetzt bei Plus500 die weltweit gefragtesten CFDs entdecken und unzählige Handelsmöglichkeiten nutzen!-w-
23.09.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

On September 19, 2024, the Company issued restricted stock units to two Non-Employee Directors under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as set out in the table below:

Non-Employee Director

Number of Restricted Stock Units

 

 

 

 

Rekha Agrawal

295

 

Richard Beckwitt

295

 

No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued service to the Company, at the next annual meeting of stockholders.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rekha Agrawal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

b)

LEI

2138003JYQMRP3SLX189

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share

 

 

ISIN: US31488V1070

b)

Nature of the transaction

A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)      Volume(s)

$0.00          295

 

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

Volume(s)        Price(s)

Not applicable   $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Beckwitt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

b)

LEI

2138003JYQMRP3SLX189

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share

 

 

ISIN: US31488V1070

b)

Nature of the transaction

A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)      Volume(s)

$0.00         295

 

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

Volume(s)         Price(s)

Not applicable   $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

 

 

