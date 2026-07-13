Ferguson Aktie
WKN DE: A2PG87 / ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
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13.07.2026 15:29:30
Ferguson Enterprises To Buy FWI Holdings In Cash Deal Worth $1.6 Bln
(RTTNews) - Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire technical valves and flow control solutions provider FWI Holdings Inc. from Wynnchurch Capital L.P. The cash deal values FWI at around $1.6 billion.
Houston-based FWI holds a 65+ year legacy with more than 60 locations in the United States and Canada. It had reported revenue of approximately $1 billion for fiscal 2025. Ferguson, a distributor of essential water and air solutions, said the acquisition is projected to expand its specialty industrial flow control platform, with significant recurring MRO-driven revenue.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.
In the pre-market hours, the Ferguson shares on the NYSE fell 0.64 points or 0.28 percent to 226.82. On Friday, the stock closed at 224.62.
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