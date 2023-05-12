Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 12:45:00

Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$140.6033 0.0027

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.3796

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-08; UTC time

 

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$140.6033 5.4543

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$766.8926

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-08; UTC time

 

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$140.6033 0.4081

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$57.3802

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-08; UTC time

 

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Jacobs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$140.6033 0.4081

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$57.3802

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-08; UTC time

 

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

£112.7667 36

 

 

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

£4,059.6000

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-09; UTC time

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

£112.7667 104

 

 

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

£11,727.7400

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-09; UTC time

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$140.6033 6.6905

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$940.7064

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-08; UTC time

 

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

 

