|
12.05.2023 12:45:00
Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kevin Murphy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$140.6033 0.0027
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.3796
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-05-08; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Brundage
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$140.6033 5.4543
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$766.8926
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-05-08; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Legal Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$140.6033 0.4081
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$57.3802
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-05-08; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Jacobs
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$140.6033 0.4081
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$57.3802
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-05-08; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jake Schlicher
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
£112.7667 36
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
£4,059.6000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-05-09; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Thees
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
£112.7667 104
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
£11,727.7400
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-05-09; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Thees
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$140.6033 6.6905
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$940.7064
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-05-08; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005138/en/
