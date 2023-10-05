05.10.2023 12:45:00

Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 ("NED Plan”)

PDMR/Executive
Director

No. of Shares
vesting

No. of dividend
equivalent Shares
accrued

Total no. of
Shares vesting
after any
withholding for
UK tax

G Drabble

454

6

460

K Baker

485

7

363

C Halligan

485

7

413

B May

454

6

243

J Metcalf

232

2

170

A Murray

485

7

492

T Schmitt

485

7

413

N Shouraboura

485

7

492

S Wood

485

7

492

The restricted stock units granted under the NED Plan on December 8, 2022 (and to James Metcalf only on March 16, 2023 following his appointment as a Non-Employee Director) automatically vested on October 2, 2023. The NED Plan was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual as a result of the vesting. All Shares were released for nil consideration.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Geoff Drabble

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.00 460

 

 

GBP – British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kelly Baker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 363

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Catherine Halligan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 413

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Brian May

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.00 243

 

 

GBP – British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Metcalf

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in March 2023 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 170

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Murray

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 492

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

No applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Schmitt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for UK tax)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 413

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nadia Shouraboura

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 492

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Suzanne Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including

dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 492

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-02; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

October 5, 2023

