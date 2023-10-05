|
05.10.2023 12:45:00
Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)
Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 ("NED Plan”)
|
PDMR/Executive
|
No. of Shares
|
No. of dividend
|
Total no. of
|
G Drabble
|
454
|
6
|
460
|
K Baker
|
485
|
7
|
363
|
C Halligan
|
485
|
7
|
413
|
B May
|
454
|
6
|
243
|
J Metcalf
|
232
|
2
|
170
|
A Murray
|
485
|
7
|
492
|
T Schmitt
|
485
|
7
|
413
|
N Shouraboura
|
485
|
7
|
492
|
S Wood
|
485
|
7
|
492
The restricted stock units granted under the NED Plan on December 8, 2022 (and to James Metcalf only on March 16, 2023 following his appointment as a Non-Employee Director) automatically vested on October 2, 2023. The NED Plan was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual as a result of the vesting. All Shares were released for nil consideration.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Geoff Drabble
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The automatic vesting of restricted stock units granted in December 2022 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 (including
dividend equivalents arising from the vesting)
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 460
GBP – British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
£0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-10-02; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
October 5, 2023
