Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP”)

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

 

 

 

K Murphy

37,900

18,619

I Graham

1,360

557

S Long

1,370

621

Following the vesting on October 16, 2023 of conditional share awards under the LTIP, Mr Murphy, Mr Graham and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on exercise. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.

The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy received a dividend equivalent accrual of 3,238 shares. Mr Graham and Ms Long will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.

In accordance with the Company’s 2019 Remuneration Policy, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 22,519 Shares for a period of not less than two years.

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP”)

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

 

 

 

I Graham

8,763

8,763

M Jacobs

4,313

4,313

S Long

8,825

3,995

J Schlicher

6,926

6,926

W Thees

7,966

4,222

J Williams

3,076

2,076

Following the vesting of conditional share awards under the POSP on October 16, 2023, Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Thees and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Graham, Mr Jacobs and Mr Schlicher elected to sell all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.

Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP”)

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

 

 

 

I Graham

1,877

1,877

M Jacobs

924

924

S Long

1,891

812

J Schlicher

1,484

1,484

W Thees

1,707

1,707

J Williams

659

659

Following the vesting of conditional share awards under the OSP on October 16, 2023, Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Graham, Mr Jacobs, Mr Schlicher, Mr Thees and Mr Williams elected to sell all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The acquisition of shares as a result of dividend equivalents arising from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 3,238

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-16; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from (a) the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 and (b) the acquisition of shares as a result of dividend equivalents arising from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 37,900

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 18,619

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $3,063,538.61

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,360

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 557

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $91,647.83

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,877

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 1,877

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $308,838.39

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 8,763

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 8,763

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $1,441,849.12

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Jacobs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 924

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 924

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $152,033.39

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Jacobs

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 4,313

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 4,313

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $709,653.69

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,370

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 621

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $102,178.28

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,891

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 812

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $133,605.10

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 8,825

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 3,995

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $657,330.51

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,484

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 1,484

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $244,174.84

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 6,926

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 6,926

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $1,139,592.27

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,707

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 1,707

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $280,866.88

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 7,966

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 4,222

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $694,680.70

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 659

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 659

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $108,430.74

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 3,076

2. Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)

$164.5383 2,076

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $341,581.51

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-10-16; UTC time

2. 2023-10-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. New York Stock Exchange

 

