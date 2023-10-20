|
20.10.2023 12:45:00
Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)
The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP”)
|
PDMR/Executive Director
|
No. of Shares received
|
Total no. of Shares sold
|
|
|
|
K Murphy
|
37,900
|
18,619
|
I Graham
|
1,360
|
557
|
S Long
|
1,370
|
621
Following the vesting on October 16, 2023 of conditional share awards under the LTIP, Mr Murphy, Mr Graham and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on exercise. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.
The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy received a dividend equivalent accrual of 3,238 shares. Mr Graham and Ms Long will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.
In accordance with the Company’s 2019 Remuneration Policy, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 22,519 Shares for a period of not less than two years.
Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP”)
|
PDMR/Executive Director
|
No. of Shares received
|
Total no. of Shares sold
|
|
|
|
I Graham
|
8,763
|
8,763
|
M Jacobs
|
4,313
|
4,313
|
S Long
|
8,825
|
3,995
|
J Schlicher
|
6,926
|
6,926
|
W Thees
|
7,966
|
4,222
|
J Williams
|
3,076
|
2,076
Following the vesting of conditional share awards under the POSP on October 16, 2023, Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Thees and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Graham, Mr Jacobs and Mr Schlicher elected to sell all Shares.
The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.
Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP”)
|
PDMR/Executive Director
|
No. of Shares received
|
Total no. of Shares sold
|
|
|
|
I Graham
|
1,877
|
1,877
|
M Jacobs
|
924
|
924
|
S Long
|
1,891
|
812
|
J Schlicher
|
1,484
|
1,484
|
W Thees
|
1,707
|
1,707
|
J Williams
|
659
|
659
Following the vesting of conditional share awards under the OSP on October 16, 2023, Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Graham, Mr Jacobs, Mr Schlicher, Mr Thees and Mr Williams elected to sell all Shares.
The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was $164.5383 per Share.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kevin Murphy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The acquisition of shares as a result of dividend equivalents arising from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 3,238
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-10-16; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kevin Murphy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 37,900
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 18,619
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $3,063,538.61
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Legal Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,360
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 557
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $91,647.83
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Legal Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,877
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 1,877
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $308,838.39
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Legal Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 8,763
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 8,763
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $1,441,849.12
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Jacobs
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 924
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 924
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $152,033.39
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Jacobs
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 4,313
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 4,313
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $709,653.69
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Samantha Long
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,370
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 621
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $102,178.28
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Samantha Long
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,891
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 812
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $133,605.10
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Samantha Long
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 8,825
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 3,995
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $657,330.51
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jake Schlicher
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,484
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 1,484
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $244,174.84
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jake Schlicher
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 6,926
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 6,926
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $1,139,592.27
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Thees
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 1,707
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 1,707
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $280,866.88
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Thees
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 7,966
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 4,222
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $694,680.70
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
John Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 659
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 659
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $108,430.74
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
John Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 3,076
2. Disposal
Price(s) Volume(s)
$164.5383 2,076
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $341,581.51
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2023-10-16; UTC time
2. 2023-10-17; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
