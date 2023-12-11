|
11.12.2023 12:45:00
Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)
On December 7, 2023 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:
|
Executive Director
|
Performance Awards
|
Restricted Stock Unit Awards
|
Kevin Murphy
|
7,669
|
9,699
|
William Brundage
|
N/A
|
4,036
No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.
Performance Awards
The Performance Awards will only vest upon the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three-year period, subject to continued employment through such performance period. Details of the performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company. Subject to the achievement of the foregoing vesting criteria, the Performance Awards will vest on October 12, 2026.
Restricted Stock Units ("RSU”)
The RSU awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued employment with the Company, on October 12, 2026.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kevin Murphy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of performance awards under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 7,669
USD – US Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kevin Murphy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of restricted stock units under the
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 9,699
USD – US Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Brundage
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of restricted stock units under the
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 4,036
USD – US Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-12-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
December 11, 2023
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211951676/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.12.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.09.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.09.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.06.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.05.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.03.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)