11.12.2023 12:45:00

Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

On December 7, 2023 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:

Executive Director

 

Performance Awards

 

Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Kevin Murphy

 

7,669

 

9,699

William Brundage

 

N/A

 

4,036

No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.

Performance Awards

The Performance Awards will only vest upon the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three-year period, subject to continued employment through such performance period. Details of the performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company. Subject to the achievement of the foregoing vesting criteria, the Performance Awards will vest on October 12, 2026.

Restricted Stock Units ("RSU”)

The RSU awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued employment with the Company, on October 12, 2026.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of performance awards under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 7,669

 

USD – US Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the
Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 9,699

 

USD – US Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

 

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the
Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 4,036

 

USD – US Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

December 11, 2023

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten