11.12.2023 12:45:00

Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP”)

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares vesting

No. of dividend equivalent Shares accrued

Total no. of Shares vesting after any withholding for tax

 

 

 

 

W Brundage

14,329

1,289

8,576

The conditional share granted under the LTIP on November 2, 2020 automatically vested on December 7, 2023. The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Brundage received a dividend equivalent accrual of 1,289 shares. All Shares were released for nil consideration and 7,042 Shares were withheld for tax. In accordance with the Company’s 2019 Remuneration Policy, Mr Brundage will hold the remaining 8,576 Shares for a period of not less than two years.

The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The automatic vesting of conditional share award granted in November 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 8,576

 

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-12-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

December 11, 2023

