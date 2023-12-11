Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP”)

PDMR/Executive Director No. of Shares vesting No. of dividend equivalent Shares accrued Total no. of Shares vesting after any withholding for tax W Brundage 14,329 1,289 8,576

The conditional share granted under the LTIP on November 2, 2020 automatically vested on December 7, 2023. The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Brundage received a dividend equivalent accrual of 1,289 shares. All Shares were released for nil consideration and 7,042 Shares were withheld for tax. In accordance with the Company’s 2019 Remuneration Policy, Mr Brundage will hold the remaining 8,576 Shares for a period of not less than two years.

The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The automatic vesting of conditional share award granted in November 2020 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 8,576 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

December 11, 2023

