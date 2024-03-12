12.03.2024 11:45:00

Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

Effective March 7, 2024, the restricted stock units that were issued to the Company’s Non-Employee Directors on October 12, 2023 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 were cancelled (the "Cancelled Director Awards”) and a replacement grant of restricted stock units, for the same number of restricted stock units that had been issued under the Cancelled Director Awards with a vesting date of the next annual shareholders meeting, were made to each of the Company’s Non-Employee Directors under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The replacement restricted stock units were made to nine Non-Employee Directors as set out in the table below:

Non-Employee Director

Number of Cancelled
Director Awards

Number of Replacement Restricted
Stock Units

 

 

 

 

 

Geoff Drabble

675

675

 

Kelly Baker

707

707

 

Catherine Halligan

707

707

 

Brian May

675

675

 

James S. Metcalf

707

707

 

Alan Murray

707

707

 

Thomas Schmitt

707

707

 

Nadia Shouraboura

707

707

 

Suzanne Wood

707

707

 

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Geoff Drabble

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.00 675

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.00 675

 

GBP – British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable £0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable £0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kelly Baker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Catherine Halligan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Brian May

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.00 675

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.00 675

 

GBP – British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable £0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable £0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James S. Metcalf

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Murray

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Schmitt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nadia Shouraboura

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Suzanne Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Cancellation

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

2. Grant

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 707

 

USD – US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

1. Cancellation

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

2. Grant

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

 

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2024-03-07; UTC time

2. 2024-03-07; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. Outside a Trading Venue

March 12, 2024

