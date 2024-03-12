|
12.03.2024 11:45:00
Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)
Effective March 7, 2024, the restricted stock units that were issued to the Company’s Non-Employee Directors on October 12, 2023 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 were cancelled (the "Cancelled Director Awards”) and a replacement grant of restricted stock units, for the same number of restricted stock units that had been issued under the Cancelled Director Awards with a vesting date of the next annual shareholders meeting, were made to each of the Company’s Non-Employee Directors under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
The replacement restricted stock units were made to nine Non-Employee Directors as set out in the table below:
|
Non-Employee Director
|
Number of Cancelled
|
Number of Replacement Restricted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geoff Drabble
|
675
|
675
|
|
Kelly Baker
|
707
|
707
|
|
Catherine Halligan
|
707
|
707
|
|
Brian May
|
675
|
675
|
|
James S. Metcalf
|
707
|
707
|
|
Alan Murray
|
707
|
707
|
|
Thomas Schmitt
|
707
|
707
|
|
Nadia Shouraboura
|
707
|
707
|
|
Suzanne Wood
|
707
|
707
|
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Geoff Drabble
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 675
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 675
GBP – British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable £0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable £0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kelly Baker
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Catherine Halligan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Brian May
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 675
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 675
GBP – British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable £0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable £0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
James S. Metcalf
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Murray
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Thomas Schmitt
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nadia Shouraboura
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Suzanne Wood
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Cancellation
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
2. Grant
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 707
USD – US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Cancellation
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
2. Grant
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2024-03-07; UTC time
2. 2024-03-07; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
March 12, 2024
