Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

Effective March 7, 2024, the restricted stock units that were issued to the Company’s Non-Employee Directors on October 12, 2023 under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 were cancelled (the "Cancelled Director Awards”) and a replacement grant of restricted stock units, for the same number of restricted stock units that had been issued under the Cancelled Director Awards with a vesting date of the next annual shareholders meeting, were made to each of the Company’s Non-Employee Directors under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The replacement restricted stock units were made to nine Non-Employee Directors as set out in the table below:

Non-Employee Director Number of Cancelled

Director Awards Number of Replacement Restricted

Stock Units Geoff Drabble 675 675 Kelly Baker 707 707 Catherine Halligan 707 707 Brian May 675 675 James S. Metcalf 707 707 Alan Murray 707 707 Thomas Schmitt 707 707 Nadia Shouraboura 707 707 Suzanne Wood 707 707

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Geoff Drabble 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 675 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 675 GBP – British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kelly Baker 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 USD – US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Catherine Halligan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 USD – US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Brian May 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 675 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 675 GBP – British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James S. Metcalf 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 USD – US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alan Murray 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 USD – US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Schmitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 USD – US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nadia Shouraboura 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 USD – US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The cancellation of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022. 2. A replacement grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson plc 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Cancellation Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 2. Grant Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 707 USD – US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Cancellation Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 2. Grant Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2024-03-07; UTC time 2. 2024-03-07; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue

March 12, 2024

