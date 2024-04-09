|
09.04.2024 12:45:00
Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kevin Murphy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$190.323 47
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$8,945.18
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Brundage
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$190.323 47
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$8,945.18
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Legal Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$190.323 47
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$8,945.18
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Jacobs
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$190.323 47
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$8,945.18
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Victoria Morrissey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Marketing Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$190.323 47
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$8,945.18
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jake Schlicher
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$190.323 47
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$8,945.18
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Thees
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of share options under the Ferguson Group Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$190.323 47
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$8,945.18
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
April 9, 2024
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409629317/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.03.24
|Ausblick: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.12.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ferguson PLC Registered Shs
|200,80
|0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.