Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

On October 12, 2023, the Company granted the following awards to James Paisley, Chief Digital and Information Officer and a PDMR, under the following plans:

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") and Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")

Awards were made as set out in the table below under the POSP and OSP:

PDMR POSP conditional share award OSP conditional share award J Paisley 9,931 2,128

An administrative error resulted in too many Shares being awarded and, as such, the POSP conditional share award will be reduced to 9,595 Shares and the OSP conditional share award will be reduced to 2,056 Shares. The awards will then continue on the same terms set out in the announcement dated October 17, 2023 over the number of Shares set out in the table below:

PDMR POSP conditional share award OSP conditional share award J Paisley 9,595 2,056

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Paisley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Digital and Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The cancellation of conditional shares awards under the POSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 336 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-06-10; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Paisley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Digital and Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The cancellation of conditional shares awards under the OSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 72 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-06-10; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

June 11, 2024

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611431628/en/