|
21.06.2024 12:45:00
Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kelly Baker
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non Employee Director
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10p each
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
$202.4811 247
USD - United States Dollar
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$50,012.83
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-06-18; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange
June 21, 2024
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621706512/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.06.24
|Ausblick: Ferguson legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.24
|Ausblick: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ferguson PLC Registered Shs
|179,25
|-3,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.