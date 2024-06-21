Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson plc ("Company”): Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares”)

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kelly Baker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non Employee Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

 

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10p each

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)          Volume(s)

$202.4811      247

 

 

USD - United States Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

Not applicable

 

$50,012.83

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-06-18; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

June 21, 2024

Nachrichten