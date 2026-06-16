Ferguson Aktie

Ferguson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PG87 / ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

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16.06.2026 13:28:13

Ferguson To Cancel Secondary Listing On LSE

(RTTNews) - Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG), a distributor of plumbing and HVAC products, on Tuesday said it will delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange and end its UK secondary listing from July 20, 2026.

The company had moved its primary listing from the LSE to the New York Stock Exchange in 2022.

Ferguson said the last day of trading on the London Stock Exchange will be July 17, 2026.

The company noted that the decision follows a review of its listing structure and reflects the fact that liquidity is now significantly higher in the US, its shareholder base is primarily North American, and maintaining a secondary listing adds cost and complexity.

It added that the move aligns its listing structure with its North American-focused business, headquarters, and leadership.

Ferguson shares closed at $235.56 on the NYSE on Monday, up 2.38%.

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