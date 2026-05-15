Fermi LLC Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A41MPN / ISIN: US3149111086
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15.05.2026 16:53:16
Fermi Q1 Loss Widens, Stock Slips 4%
(RTTNews) - Fermi Inc. (FRMI) shares fell 4.61 percent to $7.03 on Friday, possibly after the company reported a wider loss in the first-quarter, compared to the prior year.
The stock is currently trading at $7.03, compared with a previous close of $7.37 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $6.66 and traded between $6.62 and $7.21 during the session, with volume reaching 2.90 million shares, below the average daily volume of 14.12 million shares.
The company posted loss of $188.7 million, or $0.30 per share, for the quarter, compared with loss of $78 thousand for the period from January 10, 2025, through March 31, 2025. Fermi also reported $2.3 million in interest income and $24.8 million in other expenses.
Over the past 52 weeks, Fermi shares have traded between $4.47 and $36.99.
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