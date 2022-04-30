Ferrara Candy Company Provides Notice of Data Incident

(Chicago, IL) April 29, 2022 – On October 9, 2021, Ferrara Candy Company ("Ferrara") identified unusual activity on its network and began an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor accessed the Ferrara network and removed certain files from the network sometime between October 2, 2021 and October 9, 2021. As a result, Ferrara undertook a comprehensive process to identify what information was potentially contained within the impacted files, and to whom that information belonged. On March 30, 2022, Ferrara completed this review and determined that certain personal information could have been impacted by this event.

While Ferrara is not aware of any information being used for a fraudulent purpose as a result of this event, based on the investigation into this incident it was determined that the following types of information were present in the potentially impacted files: certain individuals' names, dates of birth, financial account information, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, birth certificates, passport numbers or other government issued identification numbers, digital / electronic signatures, mother's maiden name, and/or medical information. On April 29, 2022, Ferrara mailed notice letters to individuals whose protected information was contained in the potentially impacted files for whom it had valid mailing addresses.

Ferrara takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care seriously. Upon discovery of this incident, Ferrara launched an in-depth investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists to determine the full nature and scope of this incident. As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of information in our care, Ferrara is reviewing our existing policies and procedures and implementing additional safeguards to further secure the information in our systems as appropriate. Ferrara notified law enforcement and is notifying regulatory authorities, as required.

Should individuals have questions about this incident, they may call our dedicated assistance line at 833-659-2235, 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern, Monday through Friday.

Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and explanation of benefits and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity. Ferrara is offering credit monitoring to impacted individuals at no cost to them.

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a one-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

Social Security number;

Date of birth;

Addresses for the prior two to five years;

Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

