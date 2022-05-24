Ferrara Celebrates Jurassic World Dominion with New Product and Dino-Sized Candy Giveaway

Limited-time Trolli® Sour Tropical Dinos join new dinosaur-inspired packaging on NERDS®, SweeTARTS® and Black Forest® candies, and an 880-pound candy giveaway brings sweet excitement to Jurassic World Dominion fans this summer.

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World Dominion – in theaters June 10 – Ferrara is introducing co-branded Trolli Sour Tropical Dinos. The new, limited-edition innovation includes dual-colored Dino shapes and mouthwatering tropical flavors, with two flavors in each piece, such as mango-pineapple, yuzu-watermelon and strawberry-guava, that are sure to delight movie fans and candy lovers alike.

But they're not the only dino-fied Ferrara product being released into the wild ahead of one of the biggest film premieres of the summer. Big Chewy NERDS, SweeTARTS Rainbow Ropes, SweeTARTS Mini Chewy, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers and Black Forest Gummy Bears will also be in candy aisles with new packaging inspired by Jurassic World Dominion's iconic dinosaurs, including T. rex, Velociraptor and Dilophosaurus.

Candy lovers who buy three of the specially marked Jurassic World Dominion packs can visit www.ferrarausa.com/SweetSummer to redeem a $5 movie reward with Fandango or Vudu. One lucky entrant will also receive the chance to win a Dilophosaurus' weight (880 pounds) in candy. Ten first-prize winners will win a Velociraptor's weight (100 pounds) in candy, while 65 second-prize winners will be entered to win a Compsognathus' weight (6 pounds) in candy.

For full details, visit www.ferrarausa.com/SweetSummer.

"The Jurassic World series is one of the most iconic franchises in movie history, and I've been a big fan. I remember both the excitement and fear I felt in the theater watching the original back in 1993," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrara. "At Ferrara, we're closely tapped into our consumers and to what's generating excitement among candy lovers today. We know that people will want to share these fun, Dino-inspired candies with friends and family before they go extinct."

Ferrara is the exclusive non-chocolate confections partner for Jurassic World Dominion. Its Dino-inspired candies are available now for a limited time in grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers and e-commerce platforms nationwide.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About Jurassic World Dominion

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The film's returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015's Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion is produced by acclaimed franchise producers Frank Marshall p.g.a. and Patrick Crowley p.g.a. and is executive produced by legendary, Oscar®-winning franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire and Colin Trevorrow.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment present, in association with Perfect World Pictures, a Colin Trevorrow film. jurassicworld.com

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Amblin Partners

Amblin Partners is a film and television production company, led by Steven Spielberg, that develops and produces film using the Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures banners and includes Amblin Television, a longtime leader in quality programming. The company's investment partners include Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne), Alibaba Pictures and Universal Pictures.

