Ferrari Aktie

Ferrari ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146

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04.11.2026 01:16:44

Ferrari: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced an upgrade to its full-year guidance. The luxury sports carmaker is converting custom client options into higher vehicle profitability. Three things management said stand out.

Management raised its annual outlook as buyers opted for premium custom features such as specialized carbon-fiber trim and custom paint finishes. Personalization options represent a revenue driver that expands profit margins without requiring higher shipment volumes.

The business continues to see steady global demand across its model lineup, stretching client waitlists by several years. That multiyear backlog protects revenue stability across international markets and shields the company from short-term economic shifts.

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