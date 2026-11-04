Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
|
04.11.2026 01:16:44
Ferrari: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced an upgrade to its full-year guidance. The luxury sports carmaker is converting custom client options into higher vehicle profitability. Three things management said stand out.
Management raised its annual outlook as buyers opted for premium custom features such as specialized carbon-fiber trim and custom paint finishes. Personalization options represent a revenue driver that expands profit margins without requiring higher shipment volumes.
The business continues to see steady global demand across its model lineup, stretching client waitlists by several years. That multiyear backlog protects revenue stability across international markets and shields the company from short-term economic shifts.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferrari N.V.
|
03.11.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt Ferrari auf 'Buy' - Ziel 384 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
03.11.26
|ROUNDUP: Ferrari hebt Gewinnprognose erneut leicht an - Aktie auf Jahreshoch (dpa-AFX)
|
02.11.26
|Ausblick: Ferrari stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.26
|Riesenzoff bei Ferrari: Hamilton stinksauer (dpa-AFX)
|
19.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferrari verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.09.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Ferrari auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 380 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
29.09.26
|Rolex was for crypto, Ferrari is for AI (Financial Times)
|
17.09.26
|Ferrari aims for ocean-racing records with Hypersail (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Ferrari N.V.
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.26
|Ferrari Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.26
|Ferrari Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.26
|Ferrari Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.26
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.02.26
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.26
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.01.26
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.25
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ferrari N.V.
|387,35
|0,62%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise sinken weiter: ATX dreht ins Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Start leicht abwärts. Beim DAX sind Gewinne zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich uneinheitlich, mehrheitlich dominieren aber die Verluste.