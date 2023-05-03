Ferrari Inks Multi-year Partnership Deal With DXC Technology

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE) said on Wednesday that its wholly owned Italian subsidiary Ferrari S.p.A. has entered into a multi-year partnership deal with DXC Technology (DXC), a technology services provider focused on the automotive sector.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Ferrari Chief Racing Revenue Officer: "We are delighted to start this partnership with DXC Technology, a company that already provides ICT infrastructures and human machines interfaces for Ferrari's critical systems and with which we will explore further software asset management solutions in the future…"

With the deal, which comes into effect as from the fifth round of the Formula 1 season, the Miami Grand Prix, from May 5 to 7, sees DXC Technology become a Scuderia Ferrari Team Partner.