Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
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06.06.2026 07:05:00
Ferrari Is Still Under $400. Here's Whether Long-Term Investors Should Pounce.
In October last year, Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) announced its financial outlook for the rest of the decade. The forecast implied 5% annualized revenue growth between 2025 and 2030. Investors weren't pleased, overreacting and immediately sending the stock down 21% in a matter of days.This kind of price action is surprising to see from such a successful business. Shares saw choppy trading over the next several months.And then the market once again showed its displeasure when Ferrari revealed the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle (EV), on May 25. There was no shortage of criticism on the internet, with the unique design getting all the attention.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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