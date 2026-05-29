Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
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29.05.2026 15:45:00
Ferrari Launches Most Polarizing Vehicle in History -- It's Time to Buy the Stock
Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) found itself in an interesting spot when it came to full-electric vehicles (EVs). One could argue the supercar maker, known for its racing heritage, was in a great position as its pricing power should enable its EVs to be instantly profitable unlike the vast majority being produced now.However, Ferrari had to protect the emotional experience that consumers have with driving its supercars; the rumble of a V8 or V12 engine, the exhaust tones, and the dynamic agility that might be compromised with bulky EV battery technology. For those reasons, among others, Ferrari had delayed its first full EV, choosing to push hybrids instead.Now the time has come, and Ferrari's first all-electric vehicle, named Luce, guarantees to be polarizing for both investors and consumers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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