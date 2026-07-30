Ferrari Q2 Net Profit Up 9%; Boosts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Italian luxury sports carmaker Ferrari N.V. (RACE) reported Thursday that its net profit for the second quarter increased to 463 million euros or 2.62 euros per share from 425 million euros or 2.38 euros per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 8 percent to 1.94 billion euros from 1.79 billion euros in the same quarter last year. It was up 11 percent at constant currency.

Shipments for the quarter totaled 3,366 units, down 128 units from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Ferrari now projects adjusted earnings of higher than 9.68 euros per share on net revenues of around 7.6 billion euros.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of higher than 9.45 euros per share on net revenues of around 7.50 billion euros.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, RACE is trading on the NYSE at $395.12, up $9.70 or 2.52 percent.

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