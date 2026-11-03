Ferrari Aktie

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WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146

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03.11.2026 13:20:14

Ferrari Q3 Profit Climbs On Revenue Growth; Lifts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Italian luxury sports carmaker Ferrari N.V. (RACE, RACE.MI) reported Tuesday higher third-quarter profit and revenues. Further, the firm lifted fiscal 2026 outlook.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Ferrari now projects adjusted earnings to be higher than 9.85 euros per share on net revenues of around 7.65 billion euros.

Ferrari previously projected adjusted earnings higher than 9.68 euros per share on net revenues of around 7.60 billion euros.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted earnings were 8.96 euros per share on net revenues of 7.15 billion euros.

In the third quarter, net profit attributable to the owners of the Company totaled 430 million euros, higher than last year's 381 million euros. Earnings per share climbed 14 percent to 2.44 euros from 2.14 euros a year ago.

Operating profit or EBIT of 563 million euros climbed 12 percent year-over-year, and EBIT margin improved to 29.7 percent from 28.4 percent last year.

EBITDA grew 12 percent year-over-year to 753 million euros, and EBITDA margin grew to 39.7 percent from 37.9 percent a year earlier.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4 percent to 1.896 billion euros from 1.766 billion euros last year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.18 percent higher at $403.59, after closing Monday's regular trading 1.79 percent higher.

In Italy, the shares were trading at 359.30 euros, up 0.10 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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