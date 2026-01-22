Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
22.01.2026 17:24:16
Ferrari Stock Has Been Hammered. Time to Buy?
Shares of Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) have been hammered recently. Year to date, the stock is down about 9% as of this writing. And that's on top of its 13% decrease in 2025. Even more, shares are down 34% from an all-time high closing price of $517.65 in July of last year.Ouch.With the stock down so substantially, is now a good time to buy? After all, Ferrari recently started sales of its F80 supercar. The high-priced vehicle could be a significant catalyst for both revenue and earnings growth in 2026 -- and possibly even in 2027 as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
