The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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08.06.2026 11:31:00
Ferrari Stock Is Down 33% Since July 2025: 1 Reason the Market Is Wrong.
Since the stock reached an all-time high last July, Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) investors have bid the shares down 33% (as of June 5). During a capital markets presentation in October, the business forecasted slower-than-expected growth through 2030. Furthermore, investors don't seem upbeat about Ferrari's recent introduction, its first fully electric vehicle called the Luce.Here's why the market is wrong about this supercar manufacturer.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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