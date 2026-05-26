Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
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26.05.2026 18:23:19
Ferrari unveils its first all-electric car, the 4-door Luce
The Italian supercar giant has released images of what will be both its first ever pure EV, and its first car that can seat five people. The Luce eyes a younger clientele and the increasingly competitive Chinese market.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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