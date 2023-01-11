11.01.2023 09:00:04

Ferrexpo Iron Ore Pellet Production Declines In Q4, FY22

(RTTNews) - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L), an iron ore pellets manufacturer with operations in central Ukraine, on Wednesday reported sharply lower production in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 mainly due to loss of power amid the ongoing issues related to Russia's invasion.

In its trading update, the company noted that total iron ore pellet production for the fourth quarter was 0.4 million tonnes, down from last year's 3.1 million tonnes. The reduction is primarily due to the loss of electrical power for the majority of the quarter, which was partially restored in late December, in addition to existing constraints relating to Russia's invasion.

Total commercial production fell 85 percent, and total pellet production declined 86 percent in the fourth quarter.

The company said it continues to produce iron ore pellets using one pelletiser line, out of a total of four.

However, shipments to customers continued as planned at around the same run rate as seen in the same quarter of 2022, despite interruptions to the production.

For fiscal 2022, pellet production of 6.1 million tonnes was down 46 percent from last year's 11.2 million tonnes, reflecting operational and logistical constraints throughout 2022 due to the war in Ukraine.

Total full year sales were 6.2 million tonnes, a 46 percent decrease from last year. The impacts were mainly related to the closure of Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, Russian attacks on Ukraine's state-owned electricity network and logistics constraints for users of Ukraine's railway network, in addition to other factors.

