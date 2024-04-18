Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
Ferrexpo Posts Loss In FY23; Revenue Down 48%

(RTTNews) - Ferrexpo (FXPO.L) reported that the Group's result for fiscal 2023 is a loss of $85 million, mainly resulting from the recognition of provisions for ongoing legal proceedings and disputes in Ukraine totalling $131 million as at 31 December 2023. Without the effect from these provisions, the result for the financial year 2023 would have been a profit of $46 million. This is compared to profit of $220 million in 2022. Loss per share, in US cents, was 14.41 compared to profit of 37.35. Underlying EBITDA decreased by 83% to $130 million, mainly due to lower operational performance as a result of the war and lower operating foreign exchange gains in 2023 compared to 2022.

Fiscal year Group revenues declined by 48% to $652 million in 2023, mainly due to restricted access to export routes. Sales volumes were 32% lower at 4.2 million tonnes in 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

