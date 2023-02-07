07.02.2023 09:09:09

Ferrexpo Receives Court Order Freezing Subsidiary's Bank Accounts In Ukraine

(RTTNews) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) said it has received a court order issued at the request of a prosecutor in Ukraine, to freeze the bank accounts of Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, a subsidiary of the company in the country. The company will appeal the decision.

The Court order is linked to the ongoing investigation in Ukraine that relates to the potential underpayment of iron ore royalty payments during the years 2018 to 2021.

Ferrexpo denied all accusations made as part of the Investigation, and confirmed that it has consistently operated in accordance with the legal and fiscal frameworks of Ukraine.

In addition, Ferrexpo stated that the nature of the Investigation is similar to two separate investigations previously faced by other major international metals and mining companies operating within Ukraine.

