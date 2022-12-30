|
30.12.2022 04:29:31
Ferrexpo's Non-executive Director Kostyantin Zhevago To Step Down
(RTTNews) - Iron ore pellets manufacturer Ferrexpo Plc.'s (FXPO.L) non-executive director Kostyantin Zhevago will leave the board with immediate effect, following Zhevago's detention by French authorities.
"The Board has been informed that Mr Zhevago is prepared to step down from the Board of Ferrexpo plc immediately. The Board is taking steps to document his resignation formally and will update the market as appropriate," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Ferrexpo said that the detention of Kostyantin Zhevago by the French authorities was unrelated to matters at the company.
According to reports, Zhevago, the controlling shareholder of Ferrexpo, was detained in France on Tuesday at Ukraine's request on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to his banking business at home.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag des Jahres 2022: US-Börsen letztendlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Die Wall Street gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.