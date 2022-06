Ferrovial Gets Contract To Build Coffs Harbour Bypass In New South Wales Worth AUD2.20 Bln

(RTTNews) - Ferrovial, through its Construction subsidiary and in consortium with Gamuda Australia, has received the contract to build the Coffs Harbour Bypass in New South Wales, Australia), with a reference value of AUD 2,200 million.

Under the contract, Ferrovial will build 14 kilometers of road and will upgrade the four-lane divided motorway running from south of the Englands Road roundabout to Sapphire in the north.

The work also includes three new tunnels and a service road connecting Solitary Islands Way with James Small Drive and the existing Pacific Highway, and is scheduled to commence in December 2022.