Ferry Regula additional trips in summer 2023

The subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Laevad, signed an additional agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration based on the public passenger transport service Transport Administration will order additionally up to 536 trips with the ferry Regula on Virtsu-Kuivastu line from 1 June to 31 August 2023.

For the summer period additional trips, TS Laevad will earn fixed fee of EUR 910,800, plus a voyage fee of EUR 455 per each trip. The maximum total amount for additional trips is EUR 1,154,680. In 2022, there was an agreement with the Transport Administration for ordering up to 536 additional trips, and Regula made 436 trips based on demand in the period from June to August. Last year, TS Laevad earned a fixes fee of EUR 772,800 for additional trips during the summer months, plus a voyage fee of EUR 455 for each trip. The total fee received for the additional trips made by Regula during the summer period in 2022 was EUR 971,180.

In addition, Transport Administration has the option to extend the order for additional period until 1 October (included) by giving at least 30 days’ notice prior to the period start. When extending the order for additional trips, an additional fee is added to the above.

Similar to the last three years, the additional trips are based on the demand and TS Laevad will perform additional voyages if at least 200 line meters of vehicles have been left behind on the scheduled voyage, for the transfer of which a ticket for the scheduled voyage of the main vessel has been purchased, or it is optimal to perform a dangerous cargo voyage with an additional vessel. No additional voyages shall be made at a time when Regula is required to perform the function of a replacement vessel in the event of a breakdown of other TS Laevad ferries or if the vessel itself fails.

TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu line with ferries Piret and Tõll and Rohuküla-Heltermaa line with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns replacement ferry Regula.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.