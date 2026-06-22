Fervo Q1 Loss Widens Due To Higher Expenses; Pre-Market Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Fervo Energy Co. (FRVO), a geothermal company, reported wider loss in the first quarter of 2026, due to higher expenses, particularly administrative expenses, and a surge in non-operating expenses, compared to the prior year.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 16.04 percent high at $40.72, after closing Thursday's regular trading 3.84 percent down. Net loss for the period was $31.83 million, wider than loss of $9.15 million in the same quarter last year.

Loss per share for the first quarter was $3.72, compared to loss of $1.02 in the previous year.

Administrative expenses climbed to $16.99 million, from $7.68 million in the prior year. Other non-operating expense was $11.876 million compared to prior year loss of $16 thousand.

The company reported revenues of $0.061 million in fiscal 2026, while no revenue was recorded last year.