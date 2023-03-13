Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 10

In week 10 2023, Festi purchased in total 316,030 own shares for total amount of 55,851,298 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 10 6.3.2023 10:40:00 2.000 178 356.000 2.254.520 401.952.002 10 6.3.2023 11:12:37 500 178 89.000 2.255.020 402.041.002 10 6.3.2023 11:47:07 3.000 178 534.000 2.258.020 402.575.002 10 6.3.2023 12:03:43 3.000 178 534.000 2.261.020 403.109.002 10 6.3.2023 12:25:44 50.000 179 8.950.000 2.311.020 412.059.002 10 6.3.2023 12:48:59 4.000 178 712.000 2.315.020 412.771.002 10 6.3.2023 14:42:05 5.000 178 890.000 2.320.020 413.661.002 10 6.3.2023 14:53:04 1.000 178 178.000 2.321.020 413.839.002 10 6.3.2023 14:54:12 1.000 178 178.000 2.322.020 414.017.002 10 6.3.2023 14:58:18 3.000 178 534.000 2.325.020 414.551.002 10 6.3.2023 15:17:26 5.534 178 985.052 2.330.554 415.536.054 10 7.3.2023 15:32:56 50.000 178 8.900.000 2.380.554 424.436.054 10 8.3.2023 13:22:29 13.950 177 2.469.150 2.394.504 426.905.204 10 8.3.2023 13:35:43 35.000 177 6.195.000 2.429.504 433.100.204 10 8.3.2023 15:13:12 3.000 176 528.000 2.432.504 433.628.204 10 8.3.2023 15:14:42 6.046 176 1.064.096 2.438.550 434.692.300 10 9.3.2023 10:02:32 30.000 176 5.280.000 2.468.550 439.972.300 10 9.3.2023 15:08:42 50.000 176 8.800.000 2.518.550 448.772.300 10 10.3.2023 13:21:40 50.000 173,5 8.675.000 2.568.550 457.447.300 316.030 55.851.298





The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,568,550 own shares for 457,447,300 ISK and holds today 7,568,550 own shares or 2.42% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



