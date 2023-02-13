13.02.2023 09:35:00

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6

In week 6 2023, Festi purchased in total 272,520 own shares for total amount of 47,125,002 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
66.2.202315:27:5560.00017410.440.0001.203.500215.924.000
67.2.202315:23:3930.0001735.190.0001.233.500221.114.000
68.2.202315:12:0250.000173,58.675.0001.283.500229.789.000
68.2.202315:20:3230.0001735.190.0001.313.500234.979.000
69.2.202310:09:26918170156.0601.314.418235.135.060
610.2.202313:07:04100.00017217.200.0001.414.418252.335.060
610.2.202315:24:371.602171273.9421.416.020252.609.002
   272.520 47.125.002  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,416,020 own shares for 252,609,002 ISK and holds today 6,416,020 own shares or 2.05% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).





