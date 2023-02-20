Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 10:16:08

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 7

In week 7 2023, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 27,712,500 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
713.2.202314:34:365.000172860.0001.421.020253.469.002
714.2.202314:32:2275.000173,513.012.5001.496.020266.481.502
716.2.202313:03:1380.00017313.840.0001.576.020280.321.502
   160.000 27.712.500  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,576,020 own shares for 280,321,502 ISK and holds today 6,576,020 own shares or 2.10% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).







N1 hf.

N1 hf. 132,00 -1,31% N1 hf.

