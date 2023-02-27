|
27.02.2023 10:46:22
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 8
In week 8 2023, Festi purchased in total 355,000 own shares for total amount of 63,227,500 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|8
|21.2.2023
|13:18:05
|100.000
|176,5
|17.650.000
|1.676.020
|297.971.502
|8
|22.2.2023
|14:56:56
|75.000
|174,5
|13.087.500
|1.751.020
|311.059.002
|8
|23.2.2023
|15:33:04
|75.000
|177
|13.275.000
|1.826.020
|324.334.002
|8
|24.2.2023
|13:48:20
|30.000
|183
|5.490.000
|1.856.020
|329.824.002
|8
|24.02.2023
|14:56:34
|75.000
|183
|13.725.000
|1.931.020
|343.549.002
|355.000
|63.227.500
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,931,020 own shares for 343,549,002 ISK and holds today 6,931,020 own shares or 2.22% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
