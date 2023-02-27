Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 8

In week 8 2023, Festi purchased in total 355,000 own shares for total amount of 63,227,500 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 8 21.2.2023 13:18:05 100.000 176,5 17.650.000 1.676.020 297.971.502 8 22.2.2023 14:56:56 75.000 174,5 13.087.500 1.751.020 311.059.002 8 23.2.2023 15:33:04 75.000 177 13.275.000 1.826.020 324.334.002 8 24.2.2023 13:48:20 30.000 183 5.490.000 1.856.020 329.824.002 8 24.02.2023 14:56:34 75.000 183 13.725.000 1.931.020 343.549.002 355.000 63.227.500





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,931,020 own shares for 343,549,002 ISK and holds today 6,931,020 own shares or 2.22% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).



