Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 9

In week 9 2023, Festi purchased in total 321,500 own shares for total amount of 58,047,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 9 27.2.2023 14:55:32 50.000 183 9.150.000 1.981.020 352.699.002 9 28.2.2023 10:06:22 30.000 182 5.460.000 2.011.020 358.159.002 9 28.2.2023 15:27:54 50.000 181,5 9.075.000 2.061.020 367.234.002 9 1.3.2023 11:35:06 34 180 6.120 2.061.054 367.240.122 9 1.3.2023 12:25:40 400 180 72.000 2.061.454 367.312.122 9 1.3.2023 13:07:29 12 180 2.160 2.061.466 367.314.282 9 1.3.2023 14:19:27 110 180 19.800 2.061.576 367.334.082 9 1.3.2023 14:26:52 29.444 180 5.299.920 2.091.020 372.634.002 9 1.3.2023 15:24:08 1.500 178 267.000 2.092.520 372.901.002 9 2.3.2023 13:50:57 30.000 176,5 5.295.000 2.122.520 378.196.002 9 3.3.2023 11:20:45 3.000 180 540.000 2.125.520 378.736.002 9 3.3.2023 11:21:34 27.000 180 4.860.000 2.152.520 383.596.002 9 3.3.2023 13:50:34 100.000 180 18.000.000 2.252.520 401.596.002 321.500 58.047.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,252,520 own shares for 401,596,002 ISK and holds today 7,252,520 own shares or 2.32% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).



