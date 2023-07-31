|
31.07.2023 10:00:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 30
In week 30 2023, Festi purchased in total 32,887 own shares for total amount of 6,278,530 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|30
|25.07.2023
|13:34:54
|30.000
|191
|5.730.000
|30
|27.07.2023
|13:20:45
|1.000
|190
|190.000
|30
|27.07.2023
|15:13:21
|1.887
|190
|358.530
|32.887
|6.278.530
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 8,000,000 own shares or 2.56% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 32,887 own shares for 6,278,530 ISK and holds today 8,032,887 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
