Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
31.07.2023 10:00:00

Festi hf.: Buyback program week 30

In week 30 2023, Festi purchased in total 32,887 own shares for total amount of 6,278,530 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
30 25.07.2023 13:34:54 30.000 191 5.730.000
30 27.07.2023 13:20:45 1.000 190 190.000
30 27.07.2023 15:13:21 1.887 190 358.530
      32.887   6.278.530


The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,000,000 own shares or 2.56% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 32,887 own shares for 6,278,530 ISK and holds today 8,032,887 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu N1 hf.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu N1 hf.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

N1 hf. 132,00 -1,31% N1 hf.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Montagshandel zu. Dem deutschen Leitindex ging nach dem neuen Allzeithoch die Puste aus. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Montag kaum. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen