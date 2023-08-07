07.08.2023 10:30:00

Festi hf.: Buyback program week 31

In week 31 2023, Festi purchased in total 240.575 own shares for total amount of 45,888,675 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
         31    31.7.2023 14:42:19 30.000 191 5.730.000
         31    1.8.2023 10:12:38 30.000 191 5.730.000
         31    1.8.2023 12:04:42 40.000 191,25 7.650.000
         31    2.8.2023 11:08:28 575 189 108.675
         31    3.8.2023 12:17:33 70.000 191 13.370.000
         31    4.8.2023 13:02:04 70.000 190 13.300.000
      240.575   45.888.675


The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,032,887 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 273,462 own shares for 52,167,205 ISK and holds today 8,273,462 own shares or 2.65% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu N1 hf.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu N1 hf.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

N1 hf. 132,00 -1,31% N1 hf.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenbeginn uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen