07.08.2023 10:30:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 31
In week 31 2023, Festi purchased in total 240.575 own shares for total amount of 45,888,675 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|31
|31.7.2023
|14:42:19
|30.000
|191
|5.730.000
|31
|1.8.2023
|10:12:38
|30.000
|191
|5.730.000
|31
|1.8.2023
|12:04:42
|40.000
|191,25
|7.650.000
|31
|2.8.2023
|11:08:28
|575
|189
|108.675
|31
|3.8.2023
|12:17:33
|70.000
|191
|13.370.000
|31
|4.8.2023
|13:02:04
|70.000
|190
|13.300.000
|240.575
|45.888.675
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 8,032,887 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 273,462 own shares for 52,167,205 ISK and holds today 8,273,462 own shares or 2.65% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
