|
14.08.2023 10:30:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 32
In week 32 2023, Festi purchased in total 114.714 own shares for total amount of 21,997,660 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|32
|8.ágú
|14:47:14
|3.014
|190
|572.660
|32
|8.ágú
|15:13:35
|10.700
|190
|2.033.000
|32
|9.ágú
|13:43:20
|70.000
|192
|13.440.000
|32
|10.ágú
|12:37:45
|30.000
|192
|5.760.000
|32
|11.ágú
|14:51:53
|1.000
|192
|192.000
|114.714
|21.997.660
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 8,273,462 own shares or 2.65% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 388,176 own shares for 74,164,865 ISK and holds today 8,388,176 own shares or 2.68% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
