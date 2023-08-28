|
28.08.2023 11:00:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 34
In week 34 2023, Festi purchased in total 242,637 own shares for total amount of 46,997,530 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|34
|21.ágú
|14:04:37
|70.000
|195,75
|13.702.500
|34
|22.ágú
|10:19:56
|2.000
|195,5
|391.000
|34
|22.ágú
|13:24:33
|8.000
|195,5
|1.564.000
|34
|22.ágú
|13:55:19
|50.000
|195,5
|9.775.000
|34
|22.ágú
|14:26:33
|8.000
|195,5
|1.564.000
|34
|24.ágú
|10:10:26
|30.000
|193,5
|5.805.000
|34
|24.ágú
|14:59:53
|20.000
|191,5
|3.830.000
|34
|25.ágú
|10:28:58
|30.000
|189,5
|5.685.000
|34
|25.ágú
|13:54:37
|24.637
|190
|4.681.030
|242.637
|46.997.530
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 8,668,176 own shares or 2.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 910,813 own shares for 175,764,895 ISK and holds today 8,910,813 own shares or 2.85% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
