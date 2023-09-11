|
11.09.2023 11:00:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 36
In week 36 2023, Festi purchased in total 230,000 own shares for total amount of 42,355,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|36
|4.sep
|10:24:05
|113
|188
|21.244
|36
|4.sep
|11:07:22
|2.000
|188
|376.000
|36
|4.sep
|11:59:35
|16.420
|188
|3.086.960
|36
|4.sep
|13:48:16
|11.467
|188
|2.155.796
|36
|4.sep
|14:32:06
|40.000
|188,5
|7.540.000
|36
|5.sep
|14:53:33
|30.000
|185,5
|5.565.000
|36
|6.sep
|10:10:52
|6.467
|184
|1.189.928
|36
|6.sep
|10:11:45
|38
|184
|6.992
|36
|6.sep
|10:18:09
|20.000
|184
|3.680.000
|36
|6.sep
|10:19:43
|3.495
|184
|643.080
|36
|7.sep
|15:08:57
|30.000
|183
|5.490.000
|36
|8.sep
|13:15:10
|70.000
|180
|12.600.000
|230.000
|42.355.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 8,959,673 own shares or 2.87% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,189,673 own shares for 227,264,927 ISK and holds today 9,189,673 own shares or 2.94% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
