Festi hf.: Buyback program week 43

In week 43 2023, Festi purchased in total 30,000 own shares for total amount of 5,460,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 43 25.oct 10:13:09 30.000 182 5.460.000 30.000 5.460.000





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,283,286 own shares or 0.75% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,313,286 own shares for 429,880,645 ISK and holds today 2,313,286 own shares or 0.76% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.