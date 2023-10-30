|
30.10.2023 10:00:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 43
In week 43 2023, Festi purchased in total 30,000 own shares for total amount of 5,460,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|43
|25.oct
|10:13:09
|30.000
|182
|5.460.000
|30.000
|5.460.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,283,286 own shares or 0.75% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,313,286 own shares for 429,880,645 ISK and holds today 2,313,286 own shares or 0.76% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
