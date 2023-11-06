06.11.2023 10:00:00

Festi hf.: Buyback program week 44

In week 44 2023, Festi purchased in total 240,746 own shares for total amount of 44,196,891 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
         44    30.10.2023 13:46:14 70.000 183,5 12.845.000
         44    31.10.2023 14:11:50 70.000 184 12.880.000
         44    1.11.2023 13:54:18 30.000 183 5.490.000
         44    2.11.2023 12:24:17 4.700 183,5 862.450
         44    2.11.2023 13:58:02 414 183,5 75.969
         44    3.11.2023 10:14:20 5.000 183,5 917.500
         44    3.11.2023 12:04:24 632 183,5 115.972
         44    3.11.2023 12:22:04 60.000 183,5 11.010.000
      240.746   44.196.891


The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,313,286 own shares or 0.76% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,554,032 own shares for 474,077,536 ISK and holds today 2,554,032 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu N1 hf.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu N1 hf.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

N1 hf. 132,00 -1,31% N1 hf.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison erreicht weitere Höhepunkte: ATX und DAX holen Verluste auf und notieren höher -- Wall Street zu Handelsstart fester -- Handel in Fernost endet mit schwächeren Notierungen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten im frühen Mittwochshandel noch tiefer, können die Verluste aber im weiteren Handelsverlauf wettmachen. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich zu Handelsstart kleine Pluszeichen. Asiens Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch derweil etwas tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen