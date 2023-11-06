Festi hf.: Buyback program week 44

In week 44 2023, Festi purchased in total 240,746 own shares for total amount of 44,196,891 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 44 30.10.2023 13:46:14 70.000 183,5 12.845.000 44 31.10.2023 14:11:50 70.000 184 12.880.000 44 1.11.2023 13:54:18 30.000 183 5.490.000 44 2.11.2023 12:24:17 4.700 183,5 862.450 44 2.11.2023 13:58:02 414 183,5 75.969 44 3.11.2023 10:14:20 5.000 183,5 917.500 44 3.11.2023 12:04:24 632 183,5 115.972 44 3.11.2023 12:22:04 60.000 183,5 11.010.000 240.746 44.196.891





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,313,286 own shares or 0.76% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,554,032 own shares for 474,077,536 ISK and holds today 2,554,032 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.