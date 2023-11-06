|
06.11.2023 10:00:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 44
In week 44 2023, Festi purchased in total 240,746 own shares for total amount of 44,196,891 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|44
|30.10.2023
|13:46:14
|70.000
|183,5
|12.845.000
|44
|31.10.2023
|14:11:50
|70.000
|184
|12.880.000
|44
|1.11.2023
|13:54:18
|30.000
|183
|5.490.000
|44
|2.11.2023
|12:24:17
|4.700
|183,5
|862.450
|44
|2.11.2023
|13:58:02
|414
|183,5
|75.969
|44
|3.11.2023
|10:14:20
|5.000
|183,5
|917.500
|44
|3.11.2023
|12:04:24
|632
|183,5
|115.972
|44
|3.11.2023
|12:22:04
|60.000
|183,5
|11.010.000
|240.746
|44.196.891
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,313,286 own shares or 0.76% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,554,032 own shares for 474,077,536 ISK and holds today 2,554,032 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
