|
13.11.2023 10:00:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 45
In week 45 2023, Festi purchased in total 292,934 own shares for total amount of 53,683,389 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|45
|6.nov
|12:01:28
|70.000
|184
|12.880.000
|45
|7.nov
|13:28:31
|70.000
|182,5
|12.775.000
|45
|8.nov
|14:08:01
|70.000
|183
|12.810.000
|45
|9.nov
|15:24:59
|47.634
|183,5
|8.740.839
|45
|10.nov
|12:04:32
|35.300
|183,5
|6.477.550
|292.934
|53.683.389
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,554,032 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,846,966 own shares for 527,760,925 ISK and holds today 2,846,966 own shares or 0.93% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
