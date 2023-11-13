13.11.2023 10:00:00

Festi hf.: Buyback program week 45

In week 45 2023, Festi purchased in total 292,934 own shares for total amount of 53,683,389 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price
45 6.nov 12:01:28 70.000 184 12.880.000
45 7.nov 13:28:31 70.000 182,5 12.775.000
45 8.nov 14:08:01 70.000 183 12.810.000
45 9.nov 15:24:59 47.634 183,5 8.740.839
45 10.nov 12:04:32 35.300 183,5 6.477.550
      292.934   53.683.389


The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,554,032 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,846,966 own shares for 527,760,925 ISK and holds today 2,846,966 own shares or 0.93% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


