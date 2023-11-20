|
20.11.2023 10:00:00
Festi hf.: Buyback program week 46
In week 46 2023, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 30,872,500 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|46
|13.nov
|13:14:48
|70.000
|182,5
|12.775.000
|46
|14.nov
|10:42:47
|30.000
|181,5
|5.445.000
|46
|17.nov
|13:02:35
|70.000
|180,75
|12.652.500
|170.000
|30.872.500
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,846,966 own shares or 0.93% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,016,966 own shares for 558,633,425 ISK and holds today 3,016,966 own shares or 0.99% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
