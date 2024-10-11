Festi hf.: Changes in Festi‘s Executive Management

Karen Ósk Gylfadóttir has been appointed Managing Director of Lyfja hf. as of today and will join the Executive Management team of Festi.

Karen Ósk holds a business degree from the University of Iceland. Over the past three years, she has served as Director of Product and Marketing and Digital Development at Lyfja. Before that, she was the Marketing Director at Nova hf.

Karen Ósk will succeed Hildur Þórisdóttir, who has served as acting CEO of Lyfja, in addition to her previous role as Managing Director of Lyfja‘s Human Resource Department, since August 2023. Hildur will now assume the role of Human Resource Manager of Festi. The Board of Lyfja extends special thanks to Hildur for her steadfast leadership of the company over the past year.

"Karen Ósk has worked across various departments at Lyfja during the past few years and is well-acquainted with the company‘s operations. She has been a key player in the transformation Lyfja has undergone in recent years, alongside the company’s executive team. The Board of Lyfja has entrusted her to lead continued growth in an expanding market, in collaboration with the talented staff at Lyfja and Festi. We welcome Karen and look forward to our collaboration," says Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi.